"Yohan played a nice ball in and I heard Wilfried shout and I got it to him and it’s a great finish. I think Wilf tried to pass the second one to Wardy but I took it off him and thankfully it went in" said McArthur as he described both early strikes and praised the impact that Wilfried Zaha has on the team out in the heat of the action.

"He is just unplayable at times and I wouldn’t like to be a defender playing against him. For us he is a great asset when you can give someone the ball and he can run 40 yards with it."

The other wide man, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, was another he heaped praise on and predicts big things for the loanee who is still hoping to be spending the summer in Russia representing his country.

"He’s been brilliant for such a young player to come in and play a big part of the team is a credit to him and you can see why he is at Chelsea, he has a big future ahead of him," said McArthur before saying how pleased he was for substitiute Christian Benteke, after being fouled and seeing Mike Dean point to the spot the striker stepped up to make it five for the Eagles.

"Everyone was, it will do him the world of good confidence wise and hopefully he can kick on for the final two games. For us to win 5-0 and him to get a goal is extra special but the defenders won't get as much credit because the attackers have been excellent but they were instrumental to all we did."

The Eagles victory still doesn't guarantee safety but the midfielder is looking for the right results in the final games to move further up the other end of the table.

"We are going to try and win our next game and keep pushing up the table and see where it takes us."

