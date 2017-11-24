Even if points have not been put on the board, the midfielder believes that recent performances against teams like Everton are putting them on the right track to escape the relegation zone.

“We have been playing well and the performance level has been very high, but we just don’t seem to be getting those three points that we need.

“We should have definitely have won, we were comfortable in the game. Obviously, it was controversial with the dive but take that away and we still should have won.

“It’s frustrating, especially when you are playing so well. We just need to keep doing the right things, keep our performance level high and as the manger keeps saying when you’re playing that well things will turn and we will start pushing up the table.”

McArthur does think that the positive feeling around the training ground is down to the manager and is well aware that they need to start rewarding him with points.

“I think he’s a very good manager, you can see his experience. Around the place he talks to everyone whether they are playing or not. On the field he is very hands on and shows you exactly what he wants. We have a real structure to our play right now.

“Obviously Christian is coming back as well and the manager will have a decision to make with that. There’s a real competition for places and everyone has to keep playing well to make it hard for the manager to drop them.

“I think we’ve got momentum performance wise but it’s about turning those performances into points. There’s a real sense of belief and drive that we can get out of this.”

The game against Everton saw McArthur score after just 51 seconds. The second fastest Palace Premier league goal in history and the fastest goal in the league this season.

“It’s good to be on the score sheet but if you aren’t winning it takes the shine away from it.

“I think from the start of the season we look more dangerous and we look defensively better even though we have conceded goals, we look more solid. If we keep that and take the mistakes out we will start winning and push up that table.

I honestly believe that we will get out of this, even though that we have had a very bad start, we are on the way up.”