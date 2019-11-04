The free event will run between 4-5pm and will see players signing autographs, meeting fans and posing for pictures.

Pete and Alice will be on-hand to entertain any young Eagles and the Crystals will also be in attendance.

And with the fully stocked, brand new store open for just over a week, it's the perfect chance to lay your hands on everything you need for the Palace fans in your life this Christmas!

Please ensure you arrive well before 4pm as this event is expected to be busy. The full address of the new store is: Upper Mall, The Glades, High Street, Bromley, BR1 1DN.

Make sure not to miss out on meeting your favourite Palace stars and we'll see you there!