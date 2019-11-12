The free event will run between 5-6pm and will see players signing autographs, meeting fans and posing for pictures before the lights are switched on by members of the first-team.

Pete and Alice will be on-hand to entertain any young Eagles and the Crystals will also be in attendance.

Please ensure you arrive well before 5pm as this event is expected to be busy. The players will be signing autographs outside the store next to the Christmas tree.

