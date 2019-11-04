With years of international experience and nearly 900 professional matches between them, the guests for the Business Club lunch are Simon Shaw MBE, Saracens flanker Will Fraser and England record-holder Charlie Hodgson.

You can hear from each of these seasoned professionals as they draw upon lengthy and acclaimed careers to explain what it takes to thrive at the highest level.

Amongst like-minded businesspeople, the Business Club lunch is also the perfect networking event - hosting local businessmen and women in the sophisticated Stanley Stephenson Lounge of Crystal Palace's iconic Selhurst Park stadium.

The afternoon will run from 11:30am and 3:30pm, with fine three-course dining designed by Michelin Star experienced chef, Julien Maisonneuve, alongside a selection of Palace wine.

If you're not quite sold or are looking to whet your appetite before December comes around, find out a little more on our three rugby stars heading to the Business Club lunch below.

Simon Shaw MBE

With 71 England appearances to his name, Shaw is the most experienced international at the upcoming Business Club lunch, and has been a part of three Rugby World Cup squads.

Shaw has also won the Grand Slam with England at the 2003 Six Nations and was included in the team which went on to win the 2003 Rugby World Cup, too - a key figure in one of the finest years of England rugby's history.

Will Fraser

Making his second appearance at a Crystal Palace Business Club lunch, Fraser was a hit with guests last year as he recalled stories from his time as part of the Class of ’08 alongside the likes of Owen Farrell and Jackson Wray as well as his role as the founder of the Saracens Way.

Charlie Hodgson

After making one of the most dazzling debuts possible, Hodgson holds a special place in the history of England rugby. With England overcoming Romania a remarkable 134-0 back in 2001, Hodgson would collect 44 points on his first international appearance - the most ever claimed by an England player in a test match.

Having ruptured his cruciate ligament in 2003, Hodgson defied the odds to fight back and thrive for 13 more years at the top of the game despite having suffered the same setback again in 2006. His is a story of battling through adversity and triumphing in the most challenging of circumstances.

