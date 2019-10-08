Firstly, Serbia will host Paraguay on Thursday, 10th October before travelling to Lithuania where they will compete in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday 14th.

So far, the Serbs have drawn one, lost two and won two of their respective Euro qualifiers, with Milivojevic returning to their squad to face Portugal and Luxembourg after over a year on the sidelines.

Upon his return, Milivojevic played 87 minutes against Portugal and the full game against Luxembourg.

