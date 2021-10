An Aleksander Mitrovic brace and a Nemanja Radonjic strike secured the win for Serbia, only their second success of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Last Saturday, Serbia fell 4-2 to Portugal, with Milivojevic playing 87 minutes before being replaced by Luka Jovic.

SEE ALSO: Cahill talks Milivojevic and Hodgson

The victory over Luxembourg marks the end of Serbia's fixtures until October 14th, when they play Lithuania. They currently sit third in Group B, just one point behind Portugal.