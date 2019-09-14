The Serbian international was stoic following the clash, saying: "[It was a] very tough day for us. I have no good explanation at the moment straight after the game. But you could see in the first 20 or 30 minutes they were better than us. When they scored the first, second or third you try to correct some things but the game is going - it’s not easy.

"At half time we tried to stick together, to go for the second half, to try to play better, to improve a bit more and in the end they deserved three points. That’s it.

"In my opinion, from any defeat you can learn a lot if you do good analysis of the match. We can see and correct a lot of things from this game, to try to not repeat in future. It was not easy because, in football, always you make some mistakes but we try to put them on minimum if we can. You know, we’re going to analyse the game next week and prepare for Wolves."

Turning his attention to Sunday's upcoming clash with the Midlands club, who today lost 5-2 to Chelsea, Milivojevic insisted that the next match is always Palace's focus; win, lose or draw.

He said: "You need to correct a lot of things from this game what was bad. This is a top side, this team[Spurs]. They’ve played three or four seasons in a row in the Champions League, they finish in the top four. It’s a top side but the next game, the next week will be a different game. We’re going to try to prepare for it in a different way and try to correct some things from this game.

"We need to put this game behind us, try to take the positives and of course to prepare for the next two games at home which are very important for us."

