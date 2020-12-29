Palace put in a commendable defensive display before attacking with intent in the second-half, Vicente Guaita's early penalty save ensuring they had the foothold to.

However, it was 21-year-old Mitchell who caught the fans' attention, with the left-back named Man of the Match for his first game since October.

The No.27 was close to ending up in second place, though, as Guaita earned just 12 votes fewer than him. Overall, the pair collected 25% and 24% of the vote respectively.

Goalscorer Wilfried Zaha was not far off with 19.6% of your votes, but Mitchell's performance was enough to edge the competition.

All told, Mitchell made three tackles, interceptions and clearances each, won four headers and enjoyed 100% successful dribbles.

To watch how Tyrick and the lads fared against the Foxes, head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

READ NEXT: Vote for Palace's W88 POTM for December now