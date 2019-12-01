The game will not be broadcast on UK television and should a replay be required, the fixture will be scheduled for Wednesday, 15th January at 19:45 at Pride Park.

Supporters can purchase a maximum of four tickets each for the Selhurst clash.

Prices in advance

Adult: £15

Over-65s: £10

Under-18s: £5

Please note, prices will increase by £5 for all ticket categories at midnight on the day of the game (5th January).

Further information

Tickets can be bought online by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park in person.

Tickets for all areas of the stadium will only be available as Etickets or upon collection if bought after 12pm Monday, 30th December and the 'singing section' in Block E of the Lower Holmesdale will be reserved as with home league games. Seats will not be reserved for Season Ticket holders, however, and will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Please be aware that the Arthur Wait Stand will be closed for this fixture.

