“We need all the players on the top level. I know Ebere can’t play all three games over 90 minutes, so it’s good that he is back, and the same with Eddie. We have to manage the minutes they get, but it’s good just to have the opportunity when you need it.

“It looks like in every game it’s very similar, that the games get decided in the last 15 or 20 minutes – in the crunch time – and therefore it’s good to have players available.

“Overall the situation is a bit better, but again you can’t be on the top level if you are out for several weeks. I don't know any player who comes back and is straight on the same level as he was before.

“They need the training time, they need the game time, to get back to their top level.”

With the chaotic Christmas period about to get underway, Glasner explained that managing his squad will be among his top priorities while searching for results.

“It's pretty clear, and I told everyone, every player who starts must be able to perform on his top level, otherwise he doesn't start,” he said. “Then it's a question of how long he can do this.

“We tell every player not to manage the game. We don't want them to play with 80 percent, and then he can play longer, we want everybody to play from the first second, as long as it's possible with his highest intensity, and if it's possible for 45 minutes we will sub him at half-time, if it's possible for 60 minutes we will sub him after 60 minutes, and it's the same.

“It depends on the performance: if we think a player from the bench can help the team more than the player on the pitch in this situation, we will sub him.”