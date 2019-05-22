For £599+VAT for a team of four, you can enjoy fine catering, varied, competitive rounds of golf and a host of prizes for you and your team alongside some of the club's most illustrious faces.

Start your event off with a full English breakfast in the clubhouse's stylish dining room with the rolling green turf of the idyllic courses as your backdrop. After breakfast, you will then tee-off your first round with a nine-hole scramble competition.

A light lunch follows that before a full 18-hole Stableford competition takes you through to the early summer evening.

Having finished the day's sport, there will then be a gala dinner and prize-giving ceremony all whilst you mingle with some of the most iconic characters from Crystal Palace history such as Steve Coppell, Dean Gordon, Phil Barber, Jim Cannon and Neil Shipperley.

This is an exclusive event and places are very limited, so make sure to book yours now before they run out. To do so, either email sales@cpfc.co.uk or call 020 8768 6011.

Want more information? Read our flyer here.