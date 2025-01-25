This represents a progression for the team who finished 16th last season, albeit without being in any serious relegation peril.

It has also all been achieved without Ivan Toney. The former Brentford star striker departed for the Saudi Pro League last summer following a successful Euro 2024 with England.

Many expected issues may lie in attack with Toney's absence, but Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo have stepped up magnificently, scoring 24 goals between them so far.

The boss

Danish coach Thomas Frank has established a reputation as one of the most highly-rated young managers in the Premier League in recent seasons.

Taking charge midway through the 2018-19 season after Dean Smith's departure, Frank led Brentford to a stable mid-table finish before narrowly losing out on promotion in the play-off final the following season after a 2-1 defeat to West London rivals Fulham.

The following season Brentford went one better, with Frank becoming only the second manager to lead them into the top-flight. Performances in the years since have seen the Dane loved and lauded by Bees supporters and further afield, becoming one of the most popular coaches in the league.

Tactically flexible, with a proven record for improving the players he has, Frank has become one of Brentford's most prized assets.