MATCH CENTRE

Stay on top of all the action with the brand new in-app Match Centre. Follow all the build-up to kick-off with pre-match news and video all in one place, including reaction Patrick Vieira’s press conference and all the important team news.

Throughout the match, live Opta stats will keep you up to date with all the action, as well as live text commentary to ensure you don’t miss a minute. Goal updates will keep you informed of all the goals for both sides.

After the game, the Match Centre is the place to be for all the reaction, as the Palace TV cameras catch up with the manager and players for their thoughts on the game. Stay tuned for the Man of the Match votes, where you can pick out your standout performers from the 90-minutes, as well as match highlights.

TICKET WALLET

With the Premier League introducing digital ticketing for the 2021/22 season, stay on top of all of your match tickets within the Palace app. The app offers faster and simpler access to buy (delete) tickets, ensuring that you can manage everything on your phone.

The Ticket Wallet keeps all of your tickets in one place, ensuring easier access to Selhurst Park before kick-off. You can also add tickets to your Apple Wallet or your Google Pay straight from the app.

MEMBER BENEFITS

Make sure you access all your exclusive Member benefits from within the app. Benefits are clear and accessible, including the Matchday Programme, the 90+7 Digital Magazines and a range of discounts across the club merchandise.

There are also Member competitions to win signed shirts and other unique memorabilia, with the opportunity to secure a signed Odsonne Edouard shirt after his arrival at the club this week – you have until Sunday, 5th September to enter!

Other key features:

A complete redesign, which combines news and video

A fresh new look that is crisp and unmistakably Palace

A revamped Palace TV section with easier access to browse videos

Tailored notifications – so you can select what you hear about

The app is free and easy to download on both iOS and Android. If you don’t have the Palace app, simply head to the App Store or Google Play, search: CPFC, download it for free and enjoy.

If you have the app but are still experiencing the old version, please update in the App Store or Google Play.

Once supporters are set with the app, we’d encourage you to ensure your notifications are turned on so that you receive breaking news and updates as they happen.