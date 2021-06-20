Adult Membership - £25

Join as an Adult Member for only £25 and you can be part of an emotional return to Selhurst Park, with the ability to purchase tickets to Palace games. You’ll also receive 100 Loyalty Points to your ticketing account, and a Membership pack.

International Membership - £45

Keep supporting Palace from afar with an International Membership, allowing you to reserve tickets to one match before they go on sale – perfect for planning that long-awaited trip to Selhurst. You’ll also receive every digital matchday programme, access to live broadcasts, club discounts and much more – keeping you close to the club, wherever you are.

Junior Eagles Gold Membership - £50

Junior Eagles Gold Memberships are the perfect gift for young supporters. As well as a free 21/22 shirt and a great welcome pack full of gifts, they will receive 72-hour advance access to match tickets, invitations to fun events, live broadcasts via Palace TV+ and much more.

This can be the perfect gift to kick-start their season and, if it’s one of their first campaigns in red and blue, will make for a memorable introduction from unwrapping their welcome pack to wearing colours for the first time in SE25.

Junior Eagles Membership - £15

For only £15, make sure you and your friends are back at Selhurst Park to support the team with a Junior Eagles Membership, which gives young fans the chance to purchase tickets for Palace games. You’ll also receive a fantastic welcome pack, as well as invitations to fun events throughout the campaign.

We can’t wait to welcome you back in person - for more information on Memberships or to sign up today, click here.

Ticketing benefits are COVID-19 guidelines dependant.