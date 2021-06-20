21/22 Memberships
It’s time to start counting the days until Palace’s Premier League season gets back underway – and you can be with us for every step of the journey with Palace Memberships for the 2021/22 season.
It’s been a tough year for players and fans alike, without the roar of a capacity crowd at Selhurst to push the Eagles on. With Chelsea awaiting on the opening day in August, stay closer to the action than ever this season with five 21/22 Memberships to choose from.
Gold Membership - £60, £55 for Season Ticket holders
As a Gold Member, you’ll be first to be able to buy match tickets, with a 72-hour advance access before they go on sale to other Members and Season Ticket holders. You'll also receive a great welcome pack, every digital matchday programme, live broadcasts via the new Palace TV+ and much more.
Adult Membership - £25
Join as an Adult Member for only £25 and you can be part of an emotional return to Selhurst Park, with the ability to purchase tickets to Palace games. You’ll also receive 100 Loyalty Points to your ticketing account, and a Membership pack.
International Membership - £45
Keep supporting Palace from afar with an International Membership, allowing you to reserve tickets to one match before they go on sale – perfect for planning that long-awaited trip to Selhurst. You’ll also receive every digital matchday programme, access to live broadcasts, club discounts and much more – keeping you close to the club, wherever you are.
Junior Eagles Gold Membership - £50
Junior Eagles Gold Memberships are the perfect gift for young supporters. As well as a free 21/22 shirt and a great welcome pack full of gifts, they will receive 72-hour advance access to match tickets, invitations to fun events, live broadcasts via Palace TV+ and much more.
This can be the perfect gift to kick-start their season and, if it’s one of their first campaigns in red and blue, will make for a memorable introduction from unwrapping their welcome pack to wearing colours for the first time in SE25.
Junior Eagles Membership - £15
For only £15, make sure you and your friends are back at Selhurst Park to support the team with a Junior Eagles Membership, which gives young fans the chance to purchase tickets for Palace games. You’ll also receive a fantastic welcome pack, as well as invitations to fun events throughout the campaign.
We can’t wait to welcome you back in person - for more information on Memberships or to sign up today, click here.
Ticketing benefits are COVID-19 guidelines dependant.