Former Palace heroes including Phil Barber, Neil Shipperley, Mark Bright, Richard Shaw, Eric Young, Andy Gray, Barry Silkman, Dave Swindlehurst, Paddy McCarthy, Ian Evans, Bobby Bowry and Gary O’Reilly joined guests and sponsors Top Flight Scaffolding, and kicked the evening off with a Q&A with Roy Hodgson and Ray Lewington.

Amongst others, Bright and Shipperley talked about their Palace careers and offered a current view on the season so far, while the night was superbly compered by Barry Williams, supported by top-class entertainer Richard Pinner, and raised a significant sum for the Professional Footballers Association to support Kenny’s rehabilitation programme.

The club would sincerely like to thank Dave Palmer and Bobby Barnes of the PFA for their support of the event, their dedication to supporting Kenny and their ongoing support of all ex-professionals in need. Equally, former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein was incredibly supportive and generous, donating two fantastic auction prizes to help with the fundraising.

A massive thank you has to also go to event sponsor Bill Bolton of Top Flight Scaffolding and all the ex-players who gave up their time to support Kenny and the club.