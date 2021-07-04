Recent meetings

Palace’s last encounter with Charlton Athletic came in a friendly in August last year, with the Eagles winning 3-0 against the Addicks.

Showing impressive form, Jordan Ayew bagged two goals in under five minutes before Wilfred Zaha made it three just in time for the final whistle.

Supporters need to go back another five years to mark the two club’s last meeting before 2020, which also ended in triumph for the Eagles, this time beating the Addicks 4-1. Here, Fraizer Campbell struck Palace’s first goal and the final three were notched by Dwight Gayle.

The lone goal from Charlton was netted by Naby Sarr, who now plays as defender for Huddersfield Town. However, Charlton were hampered in this meeting by a red card to former France international Alou Diarra.