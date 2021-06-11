The Eagles will take on the League One side in a behind-closed-doors fixture at St. George’s Park, the FA's national football centre which also plays home to England’s teams.

This announcement follows earlier confirmation that Palace will host Charlton Athletic on July 27th.

Portsmouth missed out on the League One play-off places by just two points last season, and will line-up against Palace for the first time in almost 10 years, their last meeting coming in the 11/12 Championship.

Broadcast information for this clash will be confirmed in due course across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels. Details regarding further friendlies will also be announced shortly.

