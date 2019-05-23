Palace will face FC Luzern, a club in the top tier of Swiss football, at the Tissot Arena in Biel/Bienne on Tuesday 9th July 2019 at 20:00 CEST (19:00 BST), and BSC Young Boys, reigning Swiss Super League Champions, at Stadium Neufeld in Bern on Saturday 13th July 2019 at 15:00 CEST (14:00 BST).

The Tissot Arena in Biel/Bienne houses 5,200 fans, whilst Bern’s Stadium Neufeld has a capacity of 14,000. Tickets are now on sale via www.starticket.ch . Tickets are priced from CHF 10 (approximately £8).

The tournament features four teams – with each side playing two fixtures. Eintracht Frankfurt are the fourth side, but will not face Palace. The Uhrencup has been running since 1962 and the current champions are fellow Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson is pleased to be taking his south London side to the tournament, saying: “I am very pleased that the club has opted for this tour to Switzerland. This is a very traditional tournament in these parts and with Young Boys and FC Luzern here, we will be playing against two local but difficult opponents who will challenge us.”

The Englishman is well-known in the Alpine Nation after guiding the Swiss national team to the 1994 World Cup, in what was their first major tournament in 28 years at the time, as well as qualifying for the 1996 EUROS.

Palace’s pre-season is taking shape, having recently announced fixtures against Bristol City (27 July, Ashton Gate) and Hertha Berlin (3 August, Selhurst Park), with more fixtures to be announced soon.