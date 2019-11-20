Hennessey helped lead Wales to qualification for Euro 2020 by keeping a clean sheet against Hungary as the Dragons ran to a 2-0 victory. Earning his 89th cap, Hennessey is now just three appearances off equalling Neville Southall's record as Wales' most played 'keeper.

The Palace shot stopper denied Dominik Szoboszlai in spectacular fashion and earned a chorus of appreciation in the Welsh dressing room post-match.

Elsewhere, Patrick van Aanholt earned a clean sheet in his first competitive start for the Netherlands as he kicked-off against Estonia. The Dutch won 5-0 and, having featured in a competitive clash, Van Aanholt is now tied-down to his country of birth after nine non-competitive appearances. He was previously eligible to represent Curaçao.

Finally, Christian Benteke bagged a brace for Belgium in a 6-1 triumph over Cyprus. The Belgians have already qualified for Euro 2020, and Benteke has now scored three goals from three matches (two as a substitute and one having started).

