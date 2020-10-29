The date and time remain as scheduled: Saturday, November 7th at 15:00 GMT.

To purchase a pass to view this match, supporters have several options:

Online or on the app

You can watch on mobile devices, Mac or PC with the BT Sport Box Office app for iOS and Android. Got Chromecast or Airplay? You can watch on the big screen too.

Buy or sign in by clicking here.



BT TV

Buy on your TV box now. Go to the BT Player or channel 495.



Sky TV

Get BT Sport from BT? Buy on your Sky box now. Go to channel 490.

Get BT Sport directly from Sky? Buy on BT Sport Box Office here .

Don’t have BT Sport on Sky? Buy on BT Sport Box Office here .



Virgin TV

Buy on your TV box now. Go to the On Demand section and select from Live Events.

The Premier League also released the below statement regarding pay-per-view matches:

"The Premier League today [29th October] confirmed the remaining broadcast arrangements for matches taking place over the weekend commencing Friday 6 November.

"In addition to the live broadcast selections already confirmed, the remaining five games played over that weekend will be made available to supporters on a pay-per-view basis, shown via BT Sport Box Office and Sky Sports Box Office platforms.

"In consultation with clubs, all elements of the pay-per-view service, including the price, will be reviewed ahead of Premier League matches returning after the international break later next month."

READ NEXT: Five first-teamers return to squad ahead of Wolves trip