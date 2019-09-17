Monster Energy were founded in North America in 2002 and has grown to become one of the world’s leading energy drink brands, which is sold in over 140 markets. At the heart of the partnership, Monster Energy’s products will benefit from presence on the LED advertising boards surrounding the pitch at Selhurst Park during Premier League fixtures which are broadcast all over the world.

Barry Webber, Commercial Director of Crystal Palace, said: “Monster Energy are a huge global brand and we believe them to be a good fit with our club - they pride themselves on being ‘all-action’, have insatiable levels of ambition and drive, and are committed to innovation within an extremely competitive market. They are an organisation who invest in an array of global sports and entertainment properties, and we are pleased to partner with them.”

Monster Energy’s SVP Marketing EMEA, Jon Tuck, commented: “We are incredibly excited to be able to announce our partnership with Crystal Palace and begin our relationship with the club and everyone connected with it. Our ambition is to engage Palace fans all season, and we are looking forward to doing so at Selhurst Park – a stadium known for its passionate supporters and the immense atmosphere they create - throughout our partnership.”