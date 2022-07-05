Palace’s trip to Anfield will now take place on Monday, 15th August (20:00 BST), as the first Monday Night Football of the season.
The Eagles face a midweek London derby at the end of the month, welcoming Brentford to Selhurst Park on Tuesday, 30th August (19:30 BST) live on BT Sport.
In September, Man Utd will travel to south London on Sunday, 11th September (16:30 BST).
Liverpool v Palace
- Monday, 15th August
- 20:00
- Anfield
- Live on Sky Sports
Palace v Brentford
- Tuesday, 30th August
- 19:30
- Selhurst Park
- Live on BT Sport
Palace v Man Utd
- Sunday, 11th September
- 16:30
- Selhurst Park
- Live on Sky Sports