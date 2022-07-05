Palace’s trip to Anfield will now take place on Monday, 15th August (20:00 BST), as the first Monday Night Football of the season.

The Eagles face a midweek London derby at the end of the month, welcoming Brentford to Selhurst Park on Tuesday, 30th August (19:30 BST) live on BT Sport.

In September, Man Utd will travel to south London on Sunday, 11th September (16:30 BST).

Palace v Man Utd