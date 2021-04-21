Palace's clashes with Manchester City and Sheffield United will be shown on BT Sport and Sky Sports respectively, with the City game being brought forward by two-and-a-half hours. The Blades match has not been rescheduled.

The full fixture details are as follows:

Fixture Date Kick-off (BST) TV Changed from Manchester City (H) Saturday, 1st May 12:30 BT Sport Saturday, 1st May - 15:00 Sheffield United (A) Saturday, 8th May 15:00 Sky Sports No change

