Palace's clashes with Manchester City and Sheffield United will be shown on BT Sport and Sky Sports respectively, with the City game being brought forward by two-and-a-half hours. The Blades match has not been rescheduled.
The full fixture details are as follows:
|
Fixture
|
Date
|
Kick-off (BST)
|
TV
|
Changed from
|Manchester City (H)
|Saturday, 1st May
|12:30
|BT Sport
|Saturday, 1st May - 15:00
|Sheffield United (A)
|Saturday, 8th May
|15:00
|Sky Sports
|No change
