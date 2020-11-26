The Eagles' festive clashes start with West Bromwich Albion away on Sunday, 6th December and end against Leicester City at home on Monday, 28th.
Aston Villa play host to Roy Hodgson's men on Boxing Day in a meeting that will be broadcast live in the UK via the BBC.
Full details for all six fixtures can be found below, with UK kick-off times and TV coverage included.
|
Fixture
|
Date
|
Kick-off (GMT)
|
TV
|
Changed from
|West Bromwich Albion (A)
|Sunday, 6th
|12:00
|Sky Sports
|Saturday, 5th at 15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur (H)
|Sunday, 13th
|14:15
|Sky Sports
|Saturday, 12th at 15:00
|West Ham United (A)
|Wednesday, 16th
|20:00
|Amazon Prime Video
|Tuesday, 15th at 19:45
|Liverpool (H)
|Saturday, 19th
|12:30
|BT Sport
|Saturday, 19th at 15:00
|Aston Villa (A)
|Saturday, 26th
|15:00
|BBC
|No change
|Leicester City (H)
|Monday, 28th
|15:00
|Amazon Prime Video
|No change