Wolves v Palace

FA Cup Third Round

Friday, 8th January 2021

19:45 GMT

Molineux

BT Sport Extra 2

The first recorded game between Palace and Wolves was an FA Cup clash in 1909, also at Molineux, and Wolves were reigning FA Cup champions. The game ended 2-2, but Palace progressed 4-2 after a replay.

The most recent FA Cup clash between the sides was also won by Palace after a replay, back in 2010.

