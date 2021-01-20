The final fixture of January against Wolves will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, while two fixtures in February have been moved for TV coverage, including the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Palace's match at Newcastle will kick-off at 20:15 GMT on Tuesday, 2nd February, while the derby clash with Brighton has been moved to Monday, 22nd February (20:00 GMT).

Fixture Date Kick-off (GMT) TV Changed from Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) Saturday, 30th January 15:00 Sky Sports No change Newcastle United (A) Tuesday, 2nd February 20:15 BT Sport 20:00 Brighton & Hove Albion (A) Monday, 22nd February 20:00 Sky Sports Saturday 20th February, 15:00

