The final fixture of January against Wolves will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, while two fixtures in February have been moved for TV coverage, including the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Palace's match at Newcastle will kick-off at 20:15 GMT on Tuesday, 2nd February, while the derby clash with Brighton has been moved to Monday, 22nd February (20:00 GMT).
|
Fixture
|Date
|Kick-off (GMT)
|TV
|Changed from
|Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)
|Saturday, 30th January
|15:00
|Sky Sports
|No change
|Newcastle United (A)
|Tuesday, 2nd February
|20:15
|BT Sport
|20:00
|Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
|Monday, 22nd February
|20:00
|Sky Sports
|Saturday 20th February, 15:00
READ NEXT: Premier League confirms broadcast plans for upcoming fixtures