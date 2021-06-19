A year later and with the season over and done with, we can look at the top five performing Palace players that every Fantasy Premier League manager will wish they had picked:

5 - Andros Townsend (94 points)

Andros Townsend got off to a flying start this season. He scored eight points in the first game of the season against Southampton, followed by nine points against Manchester United and five points against Everton - a total of 22 points in the first three Gameweeks.

The fantasy season slowed down for Townsend, not scoring more than five points until Gameweek 37. However, on the ICT index – which ranks players based on their value as an FPL asset - he ranked 22nd out of 295 midfielders for creativity.

Number 4 - Christian Benteke (106 points)

Where Andros Townsend started strongly, Benteke came into his own during the run-in. In double gameweek 35, where Crystal Palace had two fixtures, Benteke achieved a total of 15 points. He followed this up with seven points in Gameweek 36 and six points in Gameweek 37.

Benteke’s highest scoring week came in Gameweek 11 against West Bromwich Albion, where he scored 13 points, scoring two goals and picking up three bonus points. Benteke finished ranked 12th out of 92 forwards in terms of threat according to the ICT index.

Number 3 - Eberechi Eze (125 points)

Eze had an impactful first season for Palace and this was reflected in his FPL points haul: he produced performances that were worthy of double-digit scores four times across the campaign. The first came against Leeds in Gameweek 8 where he scored 13 points. His highest individual score came in Gameweek 35 where he scored 14 points. These double-digit scores helped Eze to an impressive total for the season.

Number 2 - Vicente Guaita (124 points)

After scoring a remarkable 137 points last season, Guaita followed it up by scoring an impressive 124 in this campaign. The Spaniard scored 10 points on three separate occasions including in the first game of the season against Southampton.

On the ICT index for goalkeepers, the Palace shot stopper ranked eighth out of 80 for both influence and in overall goalkeeper ranking. Next season, fantasy managers will surely be keeping their eye out for Palace’s number one.

Number 1 - Wilfred Zaha (136 points)

After another impressive campaign, 20/21 marks the fifth season in a row where Zaha has scored over 100 points. Like Townsend he got off to a fast start, scoring eight points against Southampton in the first game, followed by a bumper haul of 15 in the next against Manchester United. He saved his best for Gameweek 11 against West Brom, scoring 18 points to record his highest tally for an individual fixture this season.

Zaha continues to show why he is one of the biggest assets to managers picking their fantasy teams, ranking seventh for threat in the ICT midfielder index. Next season, he will surely be similarly sought after.

