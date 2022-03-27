“We will wait and see what happens. We have until Monday so hopefully he will get better, and he can have a couple of days of training with the team. We have to wait and see what will happen over the next couple of days.

“We don’t know. The good thing about Wilfried is that he does not get injured very often. That is the hope about that. We just have to wait and see day after day.”

Olise also missed out on some international action, taking no part in France Under-21s’ second fixture during the break after a successful appearance in the first fixture.

“He just had an issue with his foot,” Vieira explained. “Until he gets back from the French Under-21s, he is still in the treatment room as well. He is not ready to do some work outside.

“We have to wait day after day and see how he is feeling, and then we will see.

“Both of them still have a chance [of playing against Arsenal].”