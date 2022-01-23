The hosts then worked resolutely to find a second goal, but were denied the chance to continue their pursuit by a late penalty decision which saw Liverpool win 3-1.

Explaining his half-time message, Vieira said: “We knew physically we could try to impose ourselves and that was the case in the second-half. We scored that goal and the crowd was behind us and I strongly believed the momentum was on our side to get a point.

“We tried to stay in the game, came back and showed character and personality and scored that goal where I believed momentum was on our side because physically they dropped a bit.”

Looking at the game more widely, Vieira was measured in his summary of the two teams’ performances, saying: “They were really good… By far they were the better side in the first-half. We came back in the second-half and tried to keep the tempo higher. We created a couple of situations and I think today again we should score more goals because we had a couple of really good situations.