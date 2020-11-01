Crystal Palace collected four points from four matches - defeating Fulham, drawing with Brighton & Hove Albion and falling to both Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Eagles netted three times and had three goals ruled out for offside, each decision going against Michy Batshuayi.

The month ended with Palace in 13th place, and highlights included Jaïro Riedewald's first goal for the club, Tyrick Mitchell's consistent performances and Wilfried Zaha's Man of the Match-winning goal and assist against Fulham.

But who receives the club's Player of the Month award is up to you - and you can vote from the below options, each of which played at least 90 minutes across the month.

The result will be announced shortly on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels.

READ NEXT: Palace TV launch exclusive mini-doc on Tyrick Mitchell