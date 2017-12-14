The Eagles are on a similar run having avoided defeat in six consecutive games, though only two of those have been victories.

Both sides will meet in the Premier League's early kick off on Saturday, with the action set to begin at 12:30pm.

Flying Foxes make it four in a row

Claude Puel has reinvigorated the Foxes, only losing once in his eight games since taking charge at the end of October. His only defeat came at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the Etihad, whilst he’s also overseen a win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Last time out saw them annihilate Southampton at St Mary’s, rattling three past the Saints in the first half before eventually winning 4-1 on Wednesday night. Unsurprisingly, a return to impressive form from key players like Riyad Mahrez have coincided with the Foxes’ upturn in fortunes, with the Algerian matching last season’s contributions of five goals and four assists already.

View from the Opposition

Team news

Leicester City: Matty James and Robert Huth are both expected to miss out on

Crystal Palace: Luka Milivojevic’s five yellow card of the season means he’s suspended for the trip to Leicester.

Mamadou Sakho remains out, with Roy Hodgson revealing that doctors are yet to put a timeframe on the centre-back’s return from a calf “muscle strain or tear” sustained against Bournemouth.

The injury that forced Timothy Fosu-Mensah off against Watford could keep him out, with the Dutchman due to have a scan on his hamstring later on Thursday. Fellow right-back Joel Ward continues his recovery from a groin complaint, whilst Damien Delaney and long-term absentee Connor Wickham remain unavailable.

Matchday Officials

Martin Atkinson has taken charge of 11 Premier League games this season, handing out 33 yellow cards, three reds and awarded one penalty.

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Assistant referees: Peter Kirkup, Adrian Holmes

Fourth Official: Jonathan Moss

Matchday Stats

The Eagles have kept back to back clean sheets on the road in the Premier League for the first time since January 2015 – having never kept three in a row in the competition.

Palace have picked up 10 points from the last six Premier League games, as many as was managed from the previous 17.

Palace will be looking to go seven games unbeaten in the Premier League for the first time. We last went seven unbeaten in the English top-flight back in October 1990, a run of 12 games.

Since Claude Puel took charge of Leicester City for the first time on October 29, only Manchester City (21) and Burnley (18) have won more points in the Premier League than the Foxes (17).

Roy Hodgson has never lost against Leicester City as a manager (P4 W3 D1 L0) – his most recent match against them was in the League Cup in August 2008 as Fulham boss, a 3-2 win.

Roy Hodgson’s last Premier League game against Leicester City was in August 1998, 7049 days ago on the day of this game – the longest ever gap between a manager facing a particular opponent in the competition.

Jamie Vardy has had a hand in a goal in each of his last three Premier League starts against Crystal Palace (two goals, one assist).

Head-to-head

Palace wins Draws Leicester wins League 18 15 21 League Cup 2 2 3 FA Cup 3 1 1 Play Offs 0 0 1 Total 23 18 26

