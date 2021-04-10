Both teams worked their way up through their respective regional sections, with Everton beating Leeds 6-4 on aggregate to reach the final and Palace beating Norwich 3-1 over two legs.

The teams clashed in a feisty affair at Wembley stadium, and after a cagey first-half, the two were deadlocked 1-1 at full-time. Palace ran away 4-1 winners after extra time, but can you remember the team that played in the final?

To mark the 30-year anniversary of Palace's most successful season to date, order your special edition programme here.

If you did well in that one, test your '90s football knowledge by naming the Everton side we faced: