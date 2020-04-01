Now it's time to test you and your friends' Eagles knowledge for the 2014/15 season - a campaign in which James McArthur arrived on deadline day from Wigan Athletic.

It didn't take long for the central midfielder to become an ever-present in the middle of the park for Palace. But can you remember the 10 fellow Eagles that lined up alongside Macca for his debut away at Burnley on September 13th, 2014?

Here's a clue: three who started at Turf Moor on that day are still teammates of McArthur's now.

If you're experiencing problems with the quiz software in the app, then click here to be directed to the website page.