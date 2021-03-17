Palace can boast a long list of capped players from right across the world, from Mile Jedinak in Australia, to Jordan Ayew in Ghana, to Shefki Kuqi in Finland. In fact, full internationals from 36 different countries have plied their trade at Selhurst Park.

Some nations have provided just one permanent player to Crystal Palace – test your knowledge and see if you can remember those in the quiz below!

Please note, the below quiz does not include players who earned their only caps while on loan.

