Following on from yesterday's Andrew Johnson challenge, today see if you and your mates can name the starting XI which kicked-off in Darren Ambrose's debut v Plymouth Argyle in August 2009.

The Eagles secured a 1-1 draw that day before the turbulence of 2009/10 came into full force.

Ambrose came on as a substitute in this clash, so you won't find any joy naming him.

You've got four minutes - good luck!

If you're experiencing problems with the quiz software in the app, then click here to be directed to the website page.