Julian Speroni went on to make 405 appearances for Crystal Palace after kicking-off his competitive career in SE25 against Everton.

Against the script, the 2004 Premier League clash saw Palace lose 3-1 to the Toffees, so it wasn't the ideal debut for Palace's record-breaking 'keeper.

You've already got one name from the teamsheet that day, but can you recall the other 10 players who lined-up alongside Speroni back in '04? You've got four minutes to list them all!

If you're experiencing problems with the quiz software in the app, then click here to be directed to the website page.

