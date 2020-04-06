Put your Premier League goalscorer knowledge to the test and see how many of the scorers from our 1992/93 campaign you can name.

'92/92 marked the Premier League's inaugural season, and the Eagles were cruelly relegated with 49 points - a joint Premier League record.

There were 11 league goalscorers notching 46 goals between them and two own goals pushing Palace's total for the season up to 48.

We've left the own goals out - Neil Ruddock and David Bardsley if you're wondering - and just listed Palace's 11 scorers below.

You've got four minutes to name them all - good luck!

