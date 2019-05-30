Manager Paul Hart and the likes of Darren Ambrose, Paddy McCarthy, Shaun Derry and Clint Hill were the leading figures as the Eagles travelled to Hillsborough in May 2010 where they would face Sheffield Wednesday in a clash that could relegate either side.

With Palace TV having launched their sensational mini-documentary into the game and season, why not try our interactive quiz below? You have to name as many of Palace's starting XI and substitutes from the 2-2 draw against the Owls that saw them stay up and their hosts drop into the third tier.

