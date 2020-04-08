But that said, Palace shared the spoils across the squad - with 13 different goalscorers netting throughout the Premier League campaign.

The Eagles' frustrations in front of goal would see them relegated with three games to spare during a turbulent spell in the club's history.

Below, you can test your knowledge from that campaign and see how many of the 13 goalscorers you can name from the league in 1997/98.

You've got four minutes - good luck!

