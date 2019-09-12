During his time in south London, which has seen the former England manager take charge of 88 Palace games, Hodgson has become the manager to record the most Premier League wins whilst in charge of the Eagles (an achievement that saw the 72-year-old overtake Alan Pardew’s record with the 2-1 win away at Manchester United).

Luka Milivojevic has the most goals (22) under Hodgson, whilst Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha both share the record for assists (15). But can you correctly guess the 11 players Hodgson has used most during his Eagles tenure to date?