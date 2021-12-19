The workshop was delivered by LGBT+ equality lead Angelica Nabadda and Palace for Life coach Ruth Kennedy, covering topics such as homophobic, biphobic and transphobic (HBT) bullying. Allyship off the back of the Rainbow Laces campaign but also exploring how the foundation can do more to be proactive.
As part of the Rainbow Laces campaign earlier in the month, coaches from Palace For Life Foundation visited the Palace Women squad to run an informative workshop around LGBTQ+.
𝙋𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙁𝙤𝙧 𝙇𝙞𝙛𝙚 🤝 @cpfc_w— Palace for Life Fdn. (@PalaceForLife) December 14, 2021
As part of #rainbowlaces campaign, our Palace For Life coaches visited the @cpfc_w squad to run a informative workshop all around LGBTQ+ 🏳️🌈
Thanks to the Womens team for taking part in the workshop! 👏#CPFC pic.twitter.com/yaQxOgACEf
Captain of the team Annabel Johnson said that the Foundation's engagement was fantastic: "Not often do we have these open and honest conversations. I personally feel like the club is very welcoming and opening, but it’s great to have external companies come in and educate us all.”
In their bid to become even more proactive on this topic Palace for Life look to push and promote inclusive spaces where individuals, fans and other people in the community can be themselves.
