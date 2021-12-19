Captain of the team Annabel Johnson said that the Foundation's engagement was fantastic: "Not often do we have these open and honest conversations. I personally feel like the club is very welcoming and opening, but it’s great to have external companies come in and educate us all.”

In their bid to become even more proactive on this topic Palace for Life look to push and promote inclusive spaces where individuals, fans and other people in the community can be themselves.

To learn more about the brilliant work the Foundation do, please click here.