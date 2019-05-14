You can read what he had to say in full below.

It's been a fantastic six years at the club, hasn't it?

"It’s been really good, I’ve lived every dream I possibly could here. I can’t thank everybody enough, the fans, my family, the local area. It was a dream and it happened."

There are so many amazing moments from your time, what stands out for you?

"I think the Norwich moment, I think the way when it was we hadn’t won, the FA Cup run, I wasn’t playing so good myself that season and to come and score that goal that was really important to me."

Is there a point over your time here where you realised that it felt like home?

"I think, funny enough, after my penalty miss. I missed a penalty then at home I scored three goals back to back and I think the fans realise what I was about and I’ve never really looked back since then."

Do you feel we saw your best years as a player?

"Oh yeah, 100%. I think you saw my best years as a player, as a character, as a man. The good thing for me obviously, the thing that stands out for me the most to be honest: to captain your team as a boy. So many people around here I’ve know them through and through, me and a lot of the boys so it’s part of me. That’s why Palace is important."

Is there anything else you want to say to the fans who have shown their support?

"I want to say thank you to the fans. I want to say thank you to Steve Parish, you know he brought me here after being on loan. I want to thank all the managers I had. I want to thank Roy especially because he’s been brilliant for me in this last part. I said about Danny the kitman, he’s a good man. But without the fans, everybody around the football club, it’s a special club, it’s a place that will always stay in my heart - thank you everyone.

"I wish the football club all the best for the future."

To watch Puncheon's farewell speech in full, just click here. If you're reading in the app, simply click 'Palace TV'.