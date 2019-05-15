"I don’t know if I can do this. It just doesn’t feel real. Guys, you’ve given me an amazing 15 years and I definitely do love you and you welcomed me and my family. You made us feel one of your own and I can’t thank you enough for that. I can’t thank you enough.

"My time at the club has to end now but you will never end in my heart so I promise you that. Thank you so so very much. Thank you, everyone.

"[To] my family and for everyone who supported me: all your support means everything. I love you all, guys. I love you all and God bless you."

