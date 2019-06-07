Premier League rules require all clubs to submit their retained and released lists to the Premier League by the second Saturday in June. Players signified as released on the expiry of their contract at the end of June 2019 could yet remain at the club next season, so this list should not be seen as definitive.
However, several players will depart the south London club this summer – club legends Julian Speroni and Jason Puncheon said farewell after the final home match of last season, and it was announced yesterday that Bakary Sako is to leave the Eagles when his contract expires this summer. Academy players Tyler Brown, Joseph Hungbo and Ollie O’Dwyer also depart – and we thank each of these players for their contribution.
The full list of retained players is published below.
Retained
Players Under 24
Brandon Aveiro
Lewis Bryon
James Daly (offer made)
Luke Dreher
Jason Lokilo
Kian Flanagan
Dion-Curtis Henry
Nya Kirby
Levi Lumeka
Giovanni McGregor
Jacob Mensah
Max Meyer
Tyrick Mitchell
Jairo Riedewald
Alexander Sorloth
Nikola Tavares (offer made)
Joe Tupper
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Oliver Webber
Samuel Woods
Retained
Players Over 24
Christian Benteke
Scott Dann
Vicente Guaita
Wayne Hennessey
Ryan Inniss
Jaroslaw Jach
Martin Kelly
Cheikhou Kouyate
James McArthur
Luka Milivojevic
Mamadou Sakho
Jeffrey Schlupp
James Tomkins
Andros Townsend
Patrick van Aanholt
Joel Ward
Connor Wickham
Wilfried Zaha
Released players eligible for Free Transfers
Tyler Brown
Joseph Hungbo
Ollie O’Dwyer
Jason Puncheon
Bakary Sako
Julian Speroni
Pape Souare (currently in talks).