Premier League rules require all clubs to submit their retained and released lists to the Premier League by the second Saturday in June. Players signified as released on the expiry of their contract at the end of June 2019 could yet remain at the club next season, so this list should not be seen as definitive.

However, several players will depart the south London club this summer – club legends Julian Speroni and Jason Puncheon said farewell after the final home match of last season, and it was announced yesterday that Bakary Sako is to leave the Eagles when his contract expires this summer. Academy players Tyler Brown, Joseph Hungbo and Ollie O’Dwyer also depart – and we thank each of these players for their contribution.

The full list of retained players is published below.

Retained

Players Under 24

Brandon Aveiro

Lewis Bryon

James Daly (offer made)

Luke Dreher

Jason Lokilo

Kian Flanagan

Dion-Curtis Henry

Nya Kirby

Levi Lumeka

Giovanni McGregor

Jacob Mensah

Max Meyer

Tyrick Mitchell

Jairo Riedewald

Alexander Sorloth

Nikola Tavares (offer made)

Joe Tupper

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Oliver Webber

Samuel Woods

Retained

Players Over 24

Christian Benteke

Scott Dann

Vicente Guaita

Wayne Hennessey

Ryan Inniss

Jaroslaw Jach

Martin Kelly

Cheikhou Kouyate

James McArthur

Luka Milivojevic

Mamadou Sakho

Jeffrey Schlupp

James Tomkins

Andros Townsend

Patrick van Aanholt

Joel Ward

Connor Wickham

Wilfried Zaha

Released players eligible for Free Transfers

Tyler Brown

Joseph Hungbo

Ollie O’Dwyer

Jason Puncheon

Bakary Sako

Julian Speroni

Pape Souare (currently in talks).