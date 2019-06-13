With a team that is about to enter its seventh consecutive season in the Premier League - a club record - we've made sure that the 2019/20 memberships are befitting of the quality achieved on the pitch.

The revamped packs will excite you as much as a Goal of the Season winner from Andros Townsend, with these new and improved benefits: an extended exclusive home ticket window, a new way of buying away tickets and the best online benefits exclusively for our Gold, Junior Gold & International members.

Whether you're looking for your first Selhurst Park experience, have been coming to SE25 for 50 years or follow the Palace from overseas, our five different membership packages are designed to suit all Eagles.

In addition to the above, Season Ticket Holders can now take advantage of all the great membership benefits that come with a Gold Membership at a discounted price for the new season.

Keep your eyes on cpfc.co.uk, our social media channels and app for more information.