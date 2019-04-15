He stated that his team were facing a 'difficult' challenge against a talented United side, but that the hosts could have won what was an eventful affair.

He said: "We had seven one-on-ones, several opportunities flashing across the six-yard box. I think the boys played very well today against a very good Leeds side who have won the northern league quite comfortably. So today was always going to be difficult, we knew that.

"We had quite a strong side out today including a couple of first-team players which was good. The attitude of the boys was excellent. It's a shame we didn't win because we've got to beat Watford by four clear goals on Thursday so a victory today would have put us in a good place but I'm not going to fault anyone today. I thought it was a good performance, good attitude, unlucky not to win and I thought it was a good game of football."

But one man stood out today as he continued his battle back from recurring injury, with Luke Dreher scoring and playing well throughout the afternoon.

Shaw smiled as he praised the young midfielder: "It was brilliant. We've missed Luke all season alongside Nya Kirby, Jason Lokilo, we've missed a lot of good, young players this season; Luke being one of them. I don't think he'll be involved on Thursday now but it's nice to have him back on the pitch."

