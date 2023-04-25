“It was a very good second-half,” he told BT Sport after full-time. “You can’t do much more than that. To come away from home and the opposition are basically pinned back in their own half for 45 minutes and reduced at the end of the game to kicking the ball out of play to let us attack again, that’s about as good as it can get.

“It was a very good second-half on the back of a 0-1 so we were always chasing the goal and they were able to hold onto the lead. Sometimes you need to hold on to something rather than try to get back in and try to get back on level terms.

“What I saw tonight, I want to see the same again [against West Ham]. Coming to Wolves is never easy. Certainly, that is as good a performance of a team I’ve been in charge of since I've been coming to Molineux, so I want to see that keep going.

“I'm confident if we do keep that going we will win more games than we lose.”

Hodgson says Palace took chances to search for the equaliser, but that he is pleased with the performance of his players.

“It was an excellent second-half from ourselves – we really created a lot of pressure,” he said. “We dominated the game, really.

“The second goal which put the game to bed as far as we were concerned, that was harsh because in the second-half it was looking as if we were going to equalise. We played some good football in that second-half as well, certainly created some chances, had corner kicks, but we couldn’t put the ball in the net.

“We took a few chances at the end putting two forwards on and going for it, I suppose, but we are not disappointed with the players performances at all. I thought that was, after the first 25-30 minutes, from that time we took control of it and made life difficult for Wolves but not difficult enough.”