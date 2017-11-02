The 21 year old wins his first place in the senior squad after representing his country at four younger age groups.

Southgate’s squad face matches against Germany on Friday 10th November at Wembley Stadium and then Brazil meet the Three Lions at the same venue on the following Tuesday.

Ruben has completed the third most take ons in the Premier League this season (22, 73% success), but has only played six out of 10 games. Andros’ 36 (78% success rate) is the best.

Only Cabaye and Townsend (both 15) have created more chances for Palace than Loftus-Cheek (8) this season, though both have played more games.

Loftus-Cheek is one of three players that Southgate has called up from the Under 21 squad along with Tammy Abraham and Joe Gomez.

The England boss is looking forward to seeing the three during the meet up and hopes they take their chance.

“This is an opportunity to look at new players and a different way of playing and I think the beauty of my position is that I know the young players in the system.

“These lads are players who, right through the age groups, have been recognised as being our best players and they’re all playing well with their clubs and having a good impact.

“This is a great opportunity to see if they can fit into the senior team and they’ve got the chance to stay there if they do well.”

Follow the progress of our players away on international duty here on cpfc.co.uk.