Capitalising on a Ben Mee error, Schlupp finished well to put the game to bed and secure a great three points for the Eagles. Speaking post-match, Schlupp reflected on the victory: "It’s massive. Every win in this league is obviously massive. You know it’s not a secret that we haven’t been getting the results or points that we want of late. But we’ve come here, to a difficult place, and they’ve been in top form, and we’ve won."

Discussing his goal and the team's approach, Schlupp added: "Yeah [it was the killer goal], as the game was a bit edgy [at that point]. Like I said, it’s a difficult place to come and they put us under a lot of pressure but I’ve managed to come on and score which is nice for me and the team.

"We came here with a gameplan. We knew we were going to be under a lot of pressure at times. If we could ride it out we knew we’d get our chances and we’ve managed to score a couple of goals."

The Black Friday sales are still going on all weekend! Click the banner below to explore the various deals around the club shop!